Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDLX opened at $85.11 on Monday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $140,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at $15,804,401.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 327,126 shares of company stock valued at $21,742,200 and sold 39,739 shares valued at $3,063,883. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

