Carriage Services (CSV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $443.87 million, a PE ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $52,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at $476,542.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

