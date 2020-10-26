CDK Global (CDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ CDK opened at $46.41 on Monday. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on CDK shares. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.