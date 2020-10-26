CDW (CDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $130.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

