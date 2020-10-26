CDW (CDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

