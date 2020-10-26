CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.22

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4,536.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

