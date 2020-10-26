ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0016 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $146,857.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, OKEx, HitBTC and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,887.77 or 0.99977695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001231 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000314 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00126328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00024594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ZB.COM, OKEx, EXX, Coinnest, Binance, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

