China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.18

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

China Railway Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

