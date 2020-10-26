Chromia Price Hits $0.0289 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Chromia has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $12.82 million and $25.80 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00240476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.01333335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00131134 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,544,992 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

