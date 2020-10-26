CIBC Raises Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s previous close.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,745. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $514.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.74.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$184.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

