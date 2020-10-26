Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.24), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.81. 1,066,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,524. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

