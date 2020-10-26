Cinemark (CNK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cinemark (NYSE: CNK):

10/26/2020 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/12/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley Securities from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

10/5/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.66. 8,507,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 6,974.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 27.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 525,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 114,294 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

