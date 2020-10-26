Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $37.23. 1,532,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,536,282. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

