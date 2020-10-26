Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) PT Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. 318,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.29 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,963,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,192,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,592,000 after acquiring an additional 774,210 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,706,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,255 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.