CloakCoin Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $632,771.54 and $13,001.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003385 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000385 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,519,066 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

