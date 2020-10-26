CNA Financial (CNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CNA Financial to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNA opened at $30.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

