CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNO opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

