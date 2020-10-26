Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 7,750 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE T traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,324,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

