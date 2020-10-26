Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $25.11 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 230,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,111,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 6.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.75. 159,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,460. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

