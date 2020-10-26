Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Concert Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNCE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of CNCE opened at $11.91 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $353.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

