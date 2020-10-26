Confluence Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 52,661,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,194,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

