Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) vs. Lemonade (NASDAQ:LMND) Critical Review

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 2 4 1 0 1.86 Conifer 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.35%. Conifer has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.40%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Conifer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Conifer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conifer $96.00 million 0.26 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -1.52

Lemonade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conifer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Conifer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A Conifer -7.81% -19.98% -3.41%

Summary

Lemonade beats Conifer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

