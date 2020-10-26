Constellation Software (CNSWF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $12.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 98.68% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CNSWF stock opened at $1,107.45 on Monday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $746.28 and a one year high of $1,284.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial cut Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.