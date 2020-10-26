Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (CSU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$10.10 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion.

TSE CSU opened at C$1,460.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.31. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52-week high of C$1,637.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,507.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,488.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.341 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial cut shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

