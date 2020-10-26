ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,955,231 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

