Contrasting Provident Bancorp (PVBC) and Its Competitors

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) is one of 116 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Provident Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million $10.81 million 14.42 Provident Bancorp Competitors $864.19 million $115.27 million 12.17

Provident Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.42, meaning that their average stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Provident Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp Competitors 956 1964 1414 100 2.15

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.73%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95% Provident Bancorp Competitors 12.05% 4.73% 0.70%

Summary

Provident Bancorp rivals beat Provident Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

