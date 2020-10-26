Contrasting Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Forestar Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Forestar Group and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forestar Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.51%. Given Forestar Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Rafael.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 6.01% 5.67% 2.99% Rafael -141.88% -5.14% -4.94%

Risk and Volatility

Forestar Group has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $428.30 million 2.00 $33.00 million $0.79 22.58 Rafael $4.93 million 54.35 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Rafael on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in clinical pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals. It engages in the lease of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.