Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,298. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.01. The company has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

