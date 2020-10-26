Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. Crane also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. ValuEngine cut Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.29.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 389,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,895. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.48. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.