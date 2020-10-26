Crawford & Company (CRD.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.A opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

