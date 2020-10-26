Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million. On average, analysts expect Crawford & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $350.26 million, a PE ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

CRD.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

