Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.30. Criteo posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Criteo stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $856.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.13. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 34.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Criteo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Criteo by 21.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 287,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Criteo by 4.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.