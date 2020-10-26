Critical Analysis: AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) and US Ecology (OTCMKTS:ECOL)

AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) and US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get AU Min Africa PTY alerts:

AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Ecology has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of US Ecology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of US Ecology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and US Ecology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A US Ecology $685.51 million 1.50 $33.14 million $1.96 16.61

US Ecology has higher revenue and earnings than AU Min Africa PTY.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AU Min Africa PTY and US Ecology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A US Ecology 0 1 2 0 2.67

US Ecology has a consensus target price of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.75%. Given US Ecology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Ecology is more favorable than AU Min Africa PTY.

Profitability

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and US Ecology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A US Ecology -34.42% 4.11% 1.58%

Summary

US Ecology beats AU Min Africa PTY on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Min Africa PTY Company Profile

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities. The Field & Industrial Services segment provides specialty field services, which includes standby services, emergency response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, remediation, lab packs, retail services, transportation, and other services; and waste management services, such as on-site management, waste characterization, and transportation and disposal of non- hazardous and hazardous waste to commercial and industrial facilities, and government entities. US Ecology, Inc. serves oil refineries, chemical production plants, steel mills, real estate developers, and waste brokers/aggregators serving small manufacturers, and other industrial customers. The company was formerly known as American Ecology Corporation and changed its name to US Ecology, Inc. in February 2010. US Ecology, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Min Africa PTY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Min Africa PTY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.