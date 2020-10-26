Critical Survey: INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) versus Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) and INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and INTL FCStone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 15.07% 18.23% 11.67% INTL FCStone 0.23% 18.75% 1.10%

Volatility & Risk

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of INTL FCStone shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and INTL FCStone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 3.56 $374.40 million $4.73 17.28 INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A

Cboe Global Markets has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INTL FCStone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cboe Global Markets and INTL FCStone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 0 0 2 0 3.00 INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus target price of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.43%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than INTL FCStone.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats INTL FCStone on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.