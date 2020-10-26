Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

CRR.UN traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.19. 106,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,054. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.71. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.01.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton purchased 13,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$175,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,500.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

