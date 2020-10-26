CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Release Earnings on Monday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CSI Compressco to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. On average, analysts expect CSI Compressco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.22. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

