CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRT.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$14.04. 64,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.52. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

