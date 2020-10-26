Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,904 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Cummins by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cummins by 22.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $226.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $227.51. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

