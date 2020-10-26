cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Reaches $41.12 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $41.12 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $4,111.72 or 0.31411073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00239390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.01327689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00131125 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.