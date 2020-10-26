CVR Partners (UAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%.

UAN stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.31. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

