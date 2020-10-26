CyberMiles Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.22 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $791,239.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

