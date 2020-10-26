Cynthia Hoff Trochu Sells 28,669 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.95. 3,855,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.