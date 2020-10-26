Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman Sells 154 Shares

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DJCO traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.37. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $317.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 80.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

