Daniel R. Omstead Purchases 6,175 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $108,186.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HQL traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $17.54. 70,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 27.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

