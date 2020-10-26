Databroker (DTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,445.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $4,445.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

