DeDora Capital Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $216.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

