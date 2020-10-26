Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 137,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $216.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

