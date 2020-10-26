Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 296.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

RTX stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.