DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.02

Shares of DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

WILYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEMANT A S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DEMANT A S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.23.

About DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

