DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 873.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 78,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.